Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €100.80 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €100.80 ($118.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.10 ($113.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.53 ($111.21).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA opened at €84.66 ($99.60) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €75.53 ($88.86) and a 52-week high of €93.82 ($110.38).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

