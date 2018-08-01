Franklin Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,351 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 803% compared to the typical daily volume of 482 call options.

Franklin Resources opened at $34.32 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.37. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 80,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the closed-end fund to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

