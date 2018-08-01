Franklin Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,351 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 803% compared to the typical daily volume of 482 call options.
Franklin Resources opened at $34.32 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.37. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.