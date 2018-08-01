Foxtons Group (FOXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Foxtons Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 5.71%.

LON FOXT traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 63 ($0.83). 1,228,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,460. Foxtons Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115.13 ($1.51).

FOXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Foxtons Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Foxtons Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Foxtons Group from GBX 69 ($0.91) to GBX 56 ($0.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.62) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 66 ($0.87).

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

