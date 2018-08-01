Foxtons Group (FOXT) Announces Earnings Results

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Foxtons Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 5.71%.

LON:FOXT traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 60.10 ($0.79). The stock had a trading volume of 534,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,460. Foxtons Group has a one year low of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 115.13 ($1.51).

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Foxtons Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Foxtons Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Foxtons Group from GBX 69 ($0.91) to GBX 56 ($0.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.62) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 66 ($0.87).

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.