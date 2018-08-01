Fox Factory (FOXF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Fox Factory updated its Q3 guidance to $0.59-0.67 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.96-2.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. 174,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.45.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 10,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $407,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,570.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 20,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,660 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

