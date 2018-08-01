Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines traded down $0.02, reaching $5.45, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of -0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSM. ValuEngine upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

