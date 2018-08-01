Fortinet (FTNT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Fortinet traded up $1.22, reaching $64.13, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 33,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,663. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Fortinet had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $81,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,898.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,562,906 shares in the company, valued at $760,181,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,434 shares of company stock worth $4,840,760. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 165,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Fortinet by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,472,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

