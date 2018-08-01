Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $240.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $214.03 and a twelve month high of $270.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $347.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

In related news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total transaction of $607,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.68.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

