Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,707 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,006,000 after buying an additional 6,724,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,725,000 after buying an additional 4,526,566 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,857,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,322,000 after buying an additional 1,869,038 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 21.9% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 10,115,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,318,000 after buying an additional 1,819,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $78,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $197.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.