Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 14,500 Shares of HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in HCP were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in HCP by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in HCP by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. increased its holdings in HCP by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 163,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HCP by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 85,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP opened at $25.90 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.26. HCP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $479.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.86 million. HCP had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

In other HCP news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. bought 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,685. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HCP in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCP in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded HCP from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

