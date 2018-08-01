Ford Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV)

Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ford Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Lara May & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index traded down $0.17, reaching $55.58, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 52 week low of $905.35 and a 52 week high of $1,088.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.3316 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 3000 Value Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

