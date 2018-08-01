Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Foamix Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3743457270317 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.09, hitting $5.66, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,587. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $232.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.24). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,119.19% and a negative return on equity of 103.64%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOMX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Stanley Hirsch sold 6,164 shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $31,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,975 shares of company stock valued at $35,522. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

