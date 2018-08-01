FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

