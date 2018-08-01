FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 179.8% per year over the last three years.

SKOR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,680. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $51.61.

