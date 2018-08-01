Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.36% and a negative net margin of 221.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. On average, analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $529.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FPRX. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

