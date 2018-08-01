Fiserv (FISV) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Deutsche Bank

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $63.50 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FISV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.
Fiserv stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.16. 48,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $78.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 617,380 shares in the company, valued at $44,611,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $757,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,993. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 252.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 97,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 87.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 98.5% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fiserv by 110.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 531,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
