Fiserv (FISV) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Deutsche Bank

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $63.50 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FISV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.16. 48,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $78.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 617,380 shares in the company, valued at $44,611,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $757,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,993. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 252.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 97,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 87.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 98.5% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fiserv by 110.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 531,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.