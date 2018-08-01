Fiserv (FISV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 44.13%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Fiserv updated its FY18 guidance to $3.02-3.15 EPS.

FISV opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,313,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $757,492.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,993. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Fiserv by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 69,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Fiserv by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

