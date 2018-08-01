FirstService Corp (FSV) Director Michael Natale Sells 1,000 Shares

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Michael Natale sold 1,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

TSE:FSV opened at C$107.93 on Wednesday. FirstService Corp has a 12 month low of C$78.15 and a 12 month high of C$112.60.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.11. FirstService had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of C$639.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$617.02 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

