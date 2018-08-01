FirstEnergy (FE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, shares of FirstEnergy have gained against a decline of its industry. FirstEnergy is now reporting as a fully regulated utility company and maintained its operating guidance for the year. FirstEnergy’s modernization drive and ambitious Energizing the Future plan is processing well and is aimed at upgrading its transmission capabilities. Inspection and regular maintenance keep its infrastructure ready for providing quality services to customers. FirstEnergy's transformational investment will help strengthen its balance sheet by lowering existing debts. However, the risks of unplanned outages and stringent regulatory norms are some of the headwinds. Any delay in completion of the ongoing capital project could hurt its operation and profitability, going forward.”

FE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded FirstEnergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.93 to $34.30 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Shares of FE opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,852,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 615,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,183 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2,772.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 257,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 248,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 32,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

