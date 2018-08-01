FirstEnergy (FE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. FirstEnergy updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.25-2.55 EPS.

Shares of FirstEnergy opened at $35.43 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $37.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded FirstEnergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.93 to $34.30 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $9,833,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5,776.9% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 70,363 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

