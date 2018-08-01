First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,400 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,154.8% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,392,952.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.78%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

