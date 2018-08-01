First Quadrant L P CA Has $5.24 Million Position in News Corp Class B (NWS)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in shares of News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,405 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.06% of News Corp Class B worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of News Corp Class B by 34.1% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,052,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after acquiring an additional 521,444 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of News Corp Class B by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of News Corp Class B by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 603,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of News Corp Class B by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 395,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 205,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News Corp Class B by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Get News Corp Class B alerts:

Shares of News Corp Class B stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. News Corp Class B has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. News Corp Class B had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded News Corp Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

News Corp Class B Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Corp Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News Corp Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.