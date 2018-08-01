First National Trust Co Sells 18,958 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (FII)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Federated Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FII stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. Federated Investors Inc has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $36.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.86 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 26.70%. Federated Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FII. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price target on Federated Investors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Federated Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.19.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

