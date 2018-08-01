First National Trust Co Purchases 570 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

First National Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF opened at $129.18 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.74 and a 1 year high of $132.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.2527 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

