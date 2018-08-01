First Merchants Corp Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 35,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 196,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 178,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 425,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 210,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger opened at $67.52 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

