First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $117,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,646.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 134,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 126,425 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Grayson Hall sold 193,228 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $3,737,029.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan W. Matlock sold 24,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,338,833 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Regions Financial opened at $18.61 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

