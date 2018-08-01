First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 11,750 Shares of ADT Inc (ADT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 106.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ADT were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $38,679,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth $1,311,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT opened at $9.01 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. ADT Inc has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that ADT Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Andrew Africk bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $969,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

