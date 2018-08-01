First Data (FDC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 747177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.
The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. First Data had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 23.21%. First Data’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 18.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.
First Data Company Profile
First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.
