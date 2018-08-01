First Data (FDC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 747177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. First Data had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 23.21%. First Data’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.73.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $380,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Joseph Higgins sold 20,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $408,633.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 300 shares of company stock worth $6,331 and sold 159,412 shares worth $3,132,548. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 18.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

