First Data (FDC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

First Data (NYSE:FDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

FDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Data in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Data from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Data currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Get First Data alerts:

NYSE FDC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,437,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,998. First Data has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Data had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that First Data will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Guy Chiarello sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,406,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,322,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $380,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,331 and sold 159,412 shares valued at $3,132,548. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDC. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Data by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Data by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Data by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of First Data by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of First Data by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.