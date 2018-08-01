First Data (FDC) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) in a report published on Tuesday. Mizuho currently has a $28.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Shares of First Data opened at $23.26 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. First Data has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that First Data will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Data news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $380,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $6,331 and have sold 159,412 shares worth $3,132,548. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Data by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,033,000 after buying an additional 79,416 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in First Data by 21.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 57,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in First Data during the second quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Data by 11.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in First Data by 169.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 84,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 53,151 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

