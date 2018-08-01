First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 4,840 Shares of Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources opened at $33.50 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.16 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $43.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

