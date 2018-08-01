First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 126,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Archer Daniels Midland opened at $48.26 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $60,856.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $99,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

