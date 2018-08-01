First Commonwealth Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial opened at $16.87 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO T Michael Price sold 50,127 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $789,500.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

