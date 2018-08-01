First Capital Realty (FCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.03). First Capital Realty had a net margin of 43.32% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of C$180.79 million during the quarter.

First Capital Realty opened at C$20.28 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$19.08 and a one year high of C$21.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Dori Segal purchased 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,732.96. Also, Director Jodi Shpigel sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total value of C$91,127.75.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. Its property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. The company also offers other professional and personal services.

