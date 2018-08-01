First Bancorp (FBNC) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for First Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Gabelli analyst S. Comery now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. Gabelli also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of First Bancorp opened at $41.42 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. First Bancorp had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric P. Credle sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $263,151.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,036.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 3,100 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $130,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

