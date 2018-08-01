First Bancorp (FBNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brean Capital

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Brean Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FBNC. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Bancorp has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $43.13.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 10.89%. equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 3,100 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $130,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,040 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric P. Credle sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $263,151.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,036.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,876,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,244,000 after purchasing an additional 264,581 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in First Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 945,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,365 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 774,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 1,645.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

