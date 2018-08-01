FireEye Inc (FEYE) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,677 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.32% of FireEye worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in FireEye by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,336 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FireEye by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,190 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $55,346.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 450,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 15,701 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $266,131.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,103,942 shares in the company, valued at $52,611,816.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock worth $337,666 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FEYE stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. FireEye Inc has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information security company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $199.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FireEye to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

