FireEye (FEYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information security company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.20), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. FireEye’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. FireEye updated its Q3 guidance to $0.00-0.04 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.00-0.04 EPS.

Shares of FireEye traded up $0.16, reaching $15.69, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 4,283,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,197. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. FireEye has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $55,346.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 450,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 15,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $266,131.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,611,816.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $337,666. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of FireEye by 1,276.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,177,816 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,239 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,645,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,389,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FireEye by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 668,356 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 579,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,619,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

