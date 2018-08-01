Financial Survey: Umpqua (UMPQ) & Territorial Bancorp (TBNK)

Umpqua (NASDAQ: UMPQ) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Umpqua and Territorial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 1 5 4 0 2.30 Territorial Bancorp 2 2 0 0 1.50

Umpqua presently has a consensus price target of $23.68, indicating a potential upside of 11.18%. Territorial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.92%. Given Umpqua’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Territorial Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Umpqua shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Umpqua and Territorial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.22 billion 3.85 $246.01 million $1.07 19.91 Territorial Bancorp $72.18 million 4.11 $14.96 million $1.78 17.13

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp. Territorial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Umpqua, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Umpqua has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Umpqua pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Umpqua has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 22.53% 7.09% 1.10% Territorial Bancorp 21.63% 7.74% 0.91%

Summary

Umpqua beats Territorial Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for business and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, small business administration program financing, and residential mortgage loans, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; broker dealer and investment advisory services; and technology-based services that include remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit program, ATM, interactive product kiosks, and Website services. The company serves small businesses, middle market, and large commercial customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2017, it operated commercial banking centers in 333 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the State of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

