Financial Review: Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) vs. Ship Finance International (SFL)

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE: NNA) and Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and Ship Finance International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition $227.29 million 0.40 -$78.89 million ($0.12) -5.08 Ship Finance International $380.88 million 4.68 $101.20 million $1.19 12.23

Ship Finance International has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Acquisition. Navios Maritime Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ship Finance International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ship Finance International has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Ship Finance International pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ship Finance International pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ship Finance International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Navios Maritime Acquisition is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Ship Finance International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Navios Maritime Acquisition and Ship Finance International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ship Finance International 1 2 2 0 2.20

Navios Maritime Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 166.39%. Ship Finance International has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.82%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than Ship Finance International.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and Ship Finance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition -52.11% -9.11% -2.71% Ship Finance International 24.87% 9.27% 3.48%

Summary

Ship Finance International beats Navios Maritime Acquisition on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of March 26, 2018, it had a fleet of 10 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

