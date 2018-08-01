Financial Review: Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) versus KBC Grp NV/ADR (KBCSY)

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) and KBC Grp NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Itau Corpbanca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KBC Grp NV/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Itau Corpbanca and KBC Grp NV/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itau Corpbanca 0 1 0 0 2.00 KBC Grp NV/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Itau Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. KBC Grp NV/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. KBC Grp NV/ADR pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Itau Corpbanca and KBC Grp NV/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itau Corpbanca 4.02% 2.74% 0.33% KBC Grp NV/ADR 25.24% 14.20% 0.89%

Volatility & Risk

Itau Corpbanca has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC Grp NV/ADR has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Itau Corpbanca and KBC Grp NV/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itau Corpbanca $2.86 billion 1.26 $101.73 million N/A N/A KBC Grp NV/ADR $11.20 billion 2.88 $2.91 billion $3.41 11.29

KBC Grp NV/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Itau Corpbanca.

Summary

KBC Grp NV/ADR beats Itau Corpbanca on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides banking products and services to individuals, and large and medium companies. It offers current accounts, credit cards, lines of credit, and mortgage credit products, as well as cash management, financing, corporate finance, investment, and insurance services. It has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and a representative office in Madrid. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is based in Huechuraba, Chile.

KBC Grp NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients primarily in Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, and Slovakia. It accepts deposits; offers loans to individuals, businesses, and public authorities; and provides services, including payments, cash management, trade finance, leasing, corporate finance, and money and capital market products, as well as offers asset management services. KBC Group NV serves customers through a network of approximately 1,521 bank branches, as well as through insurance distribution networks and electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

