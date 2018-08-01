Financial Contrast: Godaddy (GDDY) vs. CSRA (CSRA)

Godaddy (NYSE: GDDY) and CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Godaddy has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSRA has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Godaddy and CSRA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Godaddy $2.23 billion 5.63 $136.40 million $0.42 175.29 CSRA $4.99 billion 1.35 $304.00 million $1.91 21.59

CSRA has higher revenue and earnings than Godaddy. CSRA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Godaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Godaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of CSRA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Godaddy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CSRA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Godaddy and CSRA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Godaddy 6.18% 11.05% 0.99% CSRA 7.46% 68.98% 6.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Godaddy and CSRA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Godaddy 1 5 12 0 2.61 CSRA 1 8 1 0 2.00

Godaddy currently has a consensus target price of $70.07, indicating a potential downside of 4.83%. CSRA has a consensus target price of $37.47, indicating a potential downside of 9.12%. Given Godaddy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Godaddy is more favorable than CSRA.

Dividends

CSRA pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Godaddy does not pay a dividend. CSRA pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CSRA beats Godaddy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. The company also offers presence products, including GoCentral, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites and online stores; and a range of marketing tools designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites. In addition, the company offers business application products, including Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CSRA

CSRA Inc. is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies. The Civil segment provides services to various federal agencies within the Department of Homeland Security (the DHS), Department of Health and Human services, and other federal civil agencies, as well as various state and local government agencies. It supplies civil government agencies with mission information systems and associated technical support services. It provides its customers with technical services across service areas, including Digital Services, Enterprise Business Services, Digital Platforms, Cyber, Data Science, and Professional and Citizen Services. It has conducted operations in over 130 locations.

