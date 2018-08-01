Financial Comparison: BancFirst (BANF) & Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BancFirst and Standard Chartered, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00 Standard Chartered 0 2 1 0 2.33

BancFirst currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.15%. Given BancFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Standard Chartered does not pay a dividend. BancFirst pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BancFirst and Standard Chartered’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $366.13 million 5.59 $86.43 million $2.72 23.01 Standard Chartered $20.68 billion 1.44 $1.22 billion $0.46 19.57

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst. Standard Chartered is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BancFirst has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 24.74% 13.32% 1.44% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BancFirst beats Standard Chartered on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 107 banking locations serving 58 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and accounts; personal, instalment, or revolving loans; mortgages; credit cards; life, savings and retirement planning, health and medical, home, motor, and travel insurance products; investment advisory services; retail FX products; mutual funds; and employee banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as transaction banking comprising cash management, trade finance, and securities services; financial market solutions to meet risk management, financing, and investment needs; wealth management; and corporate finance services consisting of project and export, structured trade, leveraged, structured, and principal finance solutions, as well as mergers and acquisitions advisory services. Its business banking products and services also include renminbi services; small and medium enterprises banking services, such as business expansion and protection, and working capital; and Islamic business banking products and services. In addition, the company offers private, online, and mobile banking services. It serves large corporations, financial institutions, governments, high net worth individuals, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. The company operates approximately 1,026 branches and outlets in 63 markets. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

