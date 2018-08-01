Financial Analysis: Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) vs. Laboratory Corp. of America (LH)

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) and Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and Laboratory Corp. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics -290.61% -50.53% -40.91% Laboratory Corp. of America 11.59% 16.38% 6.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Miragen Therapeutics and Laboratory Corp. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Laboratory Corp. of America 0 4 12 0 2.75

Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $17.94, suggesting a potential upside of 166.14%. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus price target of $195.44, suggesting a potential upside of 11.46%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than Laboratory Corp. of America.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and Laboratory Corp. of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics $4.00 million 50.87 -$26.51 million ($1.38) -4.88 Laboratory Corp. of America $10.44 billion 1.71 $1.27 billion $9.60 18.26

Laboratory Corp. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Miragen Therapeutics. Miragen Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laboratory Corp. of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Miragen Therapeutics has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laboratory Corp. of America has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laboratory Corp. of America beats Miragen Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan. The company also develops MRG-107, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating neuronal amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and other neurodegenerative indications, including spinal cord injury. It also develops preclinical product candidates for treating various indications, including oncology, visual pathologies, neurodegeneration, and hearing loss. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier for the development of MRG-110. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. The company also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, medical drug monitoring, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, it provides drug development solutions and laboratory testing services; and testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Boston University, Columbia University, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

