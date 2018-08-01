Financial Advantage Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,198 NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 668,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,090 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 18,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 755,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Eric E. Silagy sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $1,787,353.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,916.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $12,778,290.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,939 shares of company stock worth $18,698,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy opened at $167.54 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $144.70 and a 52 week high of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.