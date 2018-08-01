Filtronic (FTC) Trading 23.8% Higher

Shares of Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC) traded up 23.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.17 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 2,565,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 931% from the average session volume of 248,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.10 ($0.13).

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

