Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Holdings Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,338,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,057 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $125,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 211.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 33,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 226.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial opened at $40.50 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.80. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $42.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 55,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $2,063,265.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 43,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,727,244.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,663 shares of company stock worth $5,844,179. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

