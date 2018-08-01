FedoraCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.98 Million (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $4,955.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.01026331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004674 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001560 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

