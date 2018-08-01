Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (FNHC) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.02

Media coverage about Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) has trended somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.0895389906081 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

FNHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock traded down $0.15, hitting $23.15, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 24,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,234. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $304.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $90.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. equities analysts predict that Federated National Holding Co Common Stock will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

