Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY18 guidance to $6.13-6.23 EPS.

FRT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,237. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $134.87.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.85.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $307,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,625 shares of company stock worth $6,796,976. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,246,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,681,000 after buying an additional 34,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,316,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,095,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,584,000 after buying an additional 253,410 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after buying an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,431,000 after buying an additional 53,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.